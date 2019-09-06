Menu
News

AIC rugby league weekend livestream schedule

by Kyle Pollard
6th Sep 2019 12:43 PM

Padua College is the home of the AIC rugby league action this Saturday as Round 6 gets underway.

The hosts will play the dominant Marist College Ashgrove and are every chance to end their winning run in the Open grade.

On the other fields, St Edmund's College will take on Iona College, and Villanova will battle it out with St Patrick's College Shorncliffe.

Join the team at The Courier-Mail as we livestream the action from 12.30pm. Check out the full schedule below.

 

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 6

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

St Edmund's College v Iona College

Villanova College v St Patricks College

 

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

Padua College v Marist College Ashgrove

GRADE 9: From 12.30pm

GRADE 10: From 1.30pm

OPEN: From 2.40pm

