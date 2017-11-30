Ain't nothing like a hound dog walk for Christmas

JINGLE PAWS: The Beagle’s in Hervey Bay Club will host its third annual Christmas walk in Hervey Bay this Sunday.

FOR beagle owners in Hervey Bay, it's time to get out the lead and head down to Point Vernon on Sunday, December 3, for a bit of festive fun.

The Beagle's in Hervey Bay group is set to hold its third annual Christmas walk, which will be hosted by the group's regional representatives Chelle and Shane Piercy.

"We run in conjunction with The Beagle Club of Queensland, and welcome all beagle owners to join to attend our event," Ms Piercy said.

She said the club hosted regular play dates, walks, and annual events throughout the year and offered support to families who were experiencing issues with their hounds.

"Beagles are a unique breed and they love nothing better than getting their pack together for a sniff and play.

"So bring your beagle, hat, sunscreen, water and a few gold coins and join us for a great morning."

The group also works closely with the foster and re-homing team in Brisbane, for cases where beagles are in need of a new home and any donations towards this wonderful group would be gratefully accepted.

"We will be raffling Christmas hampers, and giving away spot prizes for best dressed Christmas beagle and other freebies."

Please bring a plate for morning tea after the walk. Cold drinks will be available to purchase.

The walk is about 2km and graded as easy.

For more information, phone Chelle on 0411 205 437 or request to join The Beagles in Hervey Bay Facebook group.

BEAGLE WALK