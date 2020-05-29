Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Brazier departed Urangan Boat Harbour around 1.30pm on Monday,
Paul Brazier departed Urangan Boat Harbour around 1.30pm on Monday,
News

Air and sea search continues for missing Bay boatie

Carlie Walker
by
29th May 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE search for a missing Hervey Bay boatie is continuing on Friday.

Paul Brazier departed Urangan Boat Harbour around 1.30pm on Monday, May 25, for an overnight fishing trip.

The Chronicle understands he had planned to return Tuesday afternoon.

A search began on Wednesday afternoon. 

Paul is described as Caucasian in appearance, 177cm tall, of a proportionate build with red crew cut hair, beard and moustache.

His boat, a white 2002 Yalta 5.4 metre half-cabin powerboat bearing registration NE852Q, was found capsized on waters off Fraser Island on Thursday.

The search,  coordinated by Hervey Bay Water Police, includes Bundaberg and Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue volunteers, a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft. 

More Stories

hervey bay missing urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health A Rockhampton nurse who contracted coronavirus was blasted for ‘constantly changing her story’ and allegedly lied about her movements to contact tracers.

        New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        premium_icon New leader chosen to replace sacked health service CEO

        News The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has a new CEO

        UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

        premium_icon UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

        News The ageing system could be replaced with a modern lighting system

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely