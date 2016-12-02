Air and sea search for trawler 'Night Raider' called off

MISSING: Doug Hunt with one of his children.

THE air and sea search for a trawler that went missing off the Fraser Coast in November has been called off.

Police will continue shoreline patrols for the fishing trawler reported missing in waters off Hervey Bay.

An extensive air, sea and land search for a fishing trawler reported missing in waters off Hervey Bay has so far failed to locate any sign of the vessel 'Night Raider'.

Hervey Bay Water Police have coordinated the search which commenced on Friday, November 25 which has involved helicopters, police and Volunteer Marine Rescue vessels, and patrols of shoreline and inlets.

The trawler left Urangan and was travelling east through Breaksea Spit and was scheduled to dock on the Sunshine Coast on November 18, but failed to do so.

However police said this was not out of character for the crew on board - a 60-year-old experienced male skipper along a 24-year-old man and 38-year-old Doug Hunt, who's partner spoke to the Chronicle about her sorrow after the trawler went missing.