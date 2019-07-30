Air show certain to wow

SKY HIGH: Trojan pilot Matt Handley with passenger Greg Crankshaw about to take to the skies at last year's Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels at Maryborough Airport.

SKY HIGH: Trojan pilot Matt Handley with passenger Greg Crankshaw about to take to the skies at last year's Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels at Maryborough Airport. Alistair Brightman

IT WILL be a case of all eyes skyward over Maryborough on Saturday, August 24 as the 2019 Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels unfolds its magic.

Following on from the hugely successful event last year this year's action packed day has been extended to include a limited air show with awe inspiring aerobatics by the T28 Trojans of Toowoomba-based company Aerotec and precision formation flying displays by vintage DH82 Tiger Moths and the venerable DHC1 Chipmunks.

Along with the Trojans there will be two Australian designed and built Winjel aircraft, a Russian Yak 52 and a CT4 trainer along with a large number of general aviation aircraft.

The Winjels and CT4 were formally operated by the Royal Australian Air Force.

Most aircraft attending will be on display and available for members of the public to get up close and personal.

The wheels side of things will be taken care of by the Maryborough District Antique Motor Club, Wide Bay Rodders and the Wide Bay MG Car Club.

The event, sponsored by Shannon's Insurance and with the support of the Fraser Coast Regional Council, will give budding aviators, aviation enthusiasts and car buffs the chance to see multiple aircraft and many fine examples of our motoring history all in the one place - Maryborough Airport.

Sue Chapman from Gunalda shows her 1971 HQ Holden Panel Van at last year's event. Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Aero Club spokeswoman Karin Middleton said Maryborough had a proud history of aviation on the Fraser Coast

"Maryborough's association with aviation dates back to the late '20s and reaching its peak during the Second World War when it became a base for the RAAFs No 3 Wireless Air Gunner School and No 3 Air Navigation School," Ms Middleton said.

"It was also an important staging point for military aircraft heading north to the New Guinea battle fields."

As was the case last year people will have to the chance of an adventure flight of a lifetime aboard a one of the Aerotec Warbirds.

For those so inclined aerobatics can be included in the Adventure Flight - you haven't seen the Fraser Coast unless you have witnessed it from an inverted perspective at 5000ft.

Please keep in mind a 1425HP Trojan makes a lot of noise so it may be better if you leave your four legged friends at home, in any case dogs cannot be permitted airside due to safety and legal regulations.

Food and refreshments along with market stalls will be available during the day and a Saturday evening spit roast dinner will be held.

CT4 "Bugsmasher" at Wings and Wheels. Peter Dore

Due to limited seating bookings for the evening dinner are essential.

Gates open to the public at 9am and although entry to the airfield is free a donation would be appreciated.

Money raised will support the operation of Angel Flight and the upcoming Maryborough Military Aviation Museum.

Interested?

To avoid disappointment, you can book a Warbird Adventure Flight phone Matt Handley at Aerotec Toowoomba on 46347100 or 0438308185

For all aviation details about the Fraser Coast Wings and Wheels, phone Karin Middleton on 0429111260 or email to the Aero Club: secretary@mary boroughaeroclub.com