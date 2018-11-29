Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A water bomber is on the way to Tuan Forest.
A water bomber is on the way to Tuan Forest. Jack Evans
News

PREPARE TO LEAVE: Air support on way for Tinnanbar

Blake Antrobus
Jessica Lamb
by and
29th Nov 2018 1:37 PM

UPDATE 1.40PM:

RESIDENTS in seaside towns near Tuan Forest are being urged to enact their bushfire survival plans as an 80 hectare fire approaches.

Emergency services have just upgraded their fire alert to 'watch and alert' and ask residents to prepare to leave.

EARLIER:

AIR support and 10 extra crews have been called in to help battle a blaze spanning 80 hectares in Tuan Forest.

The mix of five rural and urban fire fighters are on scene of the fire burning through the national park and wildlife area near Hedleys Camp off Tinnanbar Rd.

Maryborough Fire Station area training and support officer Shaune Toohey told the Chronicle another 10 crews were on their way.

"No property is under threat but crews will be monitoring in case of wind swings," he said.

"Air support is currently on the way and back burning is under way."

The fire broke out before 12.20pm earlier today.

More Stories

air support bushfire fraser coast hedleys camp qfes tinnanbar tuan forest water bomber
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 50 acres up in flames at Eureka

    BREAKING: 50 acres up in flames at Eureka

    Breaking MULTIPLE QFES crews are on scene of fires burning near intersection of Bruce Hwy and Eureka Station Rd.

    • 29th Nov 2018 1:46 PM
    TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    premium_icon TAKING FLIGHT: Bay lands high-tech plane factory deal

    Business Astro Aero will build a high-tech aircraft manufacturing centre

    Queensland fires: Why NSW storms making them worse

    Queensland fires: Why NSW storms making them worse

    Weather Why emergency services are keeping watch for “fire tornado”

    Panoramic views earn Urraween home top spot

    premium_icon Panoramic views earn Urraween home top spot

    News The property substantially increased in value since the last sale

    • 29th Nov 2018 1:31 PM

    Local Partners