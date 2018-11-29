PREPARE TO LEAVE: Air support on way for Tinnanbar

A water bomber is on the way to Tuan Forest.

UPDATE 1.40PM:

RESIDENTS in seaside towns near Tuan Forest are being urged to enact their bushfire survival plans as an 80 hectare fire approaches.

Emergency services have just upgraded their fire alert to 'watch and alert' and ask residents to prepare to leave.

EARLIER:

AIR support and 10 extra crews have been called in to help battle a blaze spanning 80 hectares in Tuan Forest.

The mix of five rural and urban fire fighters are on scene of the fire burning through the national park and wildlife area near Hedleys Camp off Tinnanbar Rd.

Maryborough Fire Station area training and support officer Shaune Toohey told the Chronicle another 10 crews were on their way.

"No property is under threat but crews will be monitoring in case of wind swings," he said.

"Air support is currently on the way and back burning is under way."

The fire broke out before 12.20pm earlier today.