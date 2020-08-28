Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Detectives had discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence while investigating the ransacking of an Airbnb.
Crime

Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

by Patrick Gee
28th Aug 2020 12:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the ransacking of an unoccupied Airbnb on Thursday have discovered a massive haul of stolen loot at an Invermay residence.

A 29-year-old has been charged with six counts of burglary, five counts of aggravated burglary, eight counts of stealing, stealing a motor vehicle, fraud and minor drug offences.

Detective Inspector Craig Fox said $15,000 of jewellery, power tools, electrical products and household items were found by officers when they searched the Invermay property as a result of investigations into the Airbnb burglary in the same suburb.

"Detectives located all the stolen property from the Invermay burglary plus property from other crimes committed in the Launceston area over the past several weeks," he said.

The man was granted bail and will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court in October.

patrick.gee@news.com.au

Originally published as Airbnb ransacking investigation leads to $15k discovery

airbnb crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health There have been three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Schoolies has been cancelled, and new restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast

        New Bay science lab to pioneer animal research

        Premium Content New Bay science lab to pioneer animal research

        Environment It has been opened at Hervey Bay TAFE

        SPOOKY SPOTS: Most haunted places in Heritage City

        Premium Content SPOOKY SPOTS: Most haunted places in Heritage City

        Offbeat Here are the creepiest places in Maryborough

        Seemingly small step a major move for M’boro water park

        Premium Content Seemingly small step a major move for M’boro water park

        Community One day closer to exciting community project being built