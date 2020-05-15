Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
aerial
aerial
News

Airline’s plan to bring Aussies home

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th May 2020 5:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE Airport will host regular international repatriation flights from next week, allowing Australians stranded abroad to return home without seeking dedicated charter services.

Qatar Airways has announced that from next Thursday it will be operating three flights per week to Brisbane Airport from the Qatari capital Doha, with linking flights available from other European destinations.

Operating on an Airbus A350-1000, each flight will offer 46 business seats and 281 economy seats.

The new service would be an opportunity for overseas Australians to return home, according to Qatar Airways group chief executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

"We know this is an anxious time for many stranded travellers around the world who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time," Mr Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways previously transported more than 5000 travellers and 270 tonnes of cargo while operating out of Brisbane between late April and early May after receiving previous short-term flight approval.

 

 

"Qatar Airways received exceptional approval to operate short term services to Brisbane to repatriate the many tourists, students and diplomats who wanted to go back to their home countries," Mr Al Baker said.

"With the resumption of these (three, weekly) flights, we are supporting critical passenger movements, and aiming to alleviate some of those anxieties."

The company will now operate 21 passenger flights into Australia from Doha, including four flights per week to Perth as well as daily flights out of Sydney and Melbourne - with connections from Qatar Airways' 16 destinations in Europe, including London, Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam.

The airline plans to add an additional seven European destinations by the end of June.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

 

Originally published as Airline's plan to bring Aussies home

More Stories

aviation brisbane coronavirus qatar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Our latest subscription bundles unrestricted digital access to our website with a superb pair of stylish, great-sounding Sennheiser earbuds. Sound like a deal?

        OUR SAY: Time to put money where our mouths are

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Time to put money where our mouths are

        News It hurts to realise how many of our businesses are struggling

        FOR SALE: Tobruk dive centre goes on the market

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Tobruk dive centre goes on the market

        News The cash flow and sales revenue are available on request

        Bold prediction says Coast housing market won’t crash

        premium_icon Bold prediction says Coast housing market won’t crash

        News ‘People have got to live somewhere and the rental market is still solid’