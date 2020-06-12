Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Airport taking off thanks to share of $5 million in funding

Carlie Walker
, carlie,walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
12th Jun 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Airport will share in the State Government's $5 million regional airport package to secure intrastate flights to the Fraser Coast.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones made the announcement today, saying Hervey Bay Airport would be one of 15 airports across the state sharing in the funding.

"We're doing everything we can to fast-track the Fraser Coast's economic recovery and create jobs for locals," she said.

"We've invested more in flights than any government in Queensland's history because we understand that flights mean jobs for locals.

"Today's announcement gives the team at Hervey Bay Airport the funding they need to secure more flights to our region.

"The flow-on benefits for our community could be massive - providing a real boost for local businesses at a time they need it most."

She said the funding would allow more Queenslanders to explore their own state and could pump millions into communities such as the Fraser Coast, which rely on tourism.

Fraser Coast Tourism & Events general manager Martin Simons said it was great news for the region.

He said the State Government recognised that aviation was a great driver of tourism.

It comes as Qantas announced it would resume Hervey Bay flights on June 15, two weeks before the start of school holidays.

"These holidays and the start of the whale watching season kickstart winter tourism and airline access is a vital ingredient of that.," Mr Simons said,

"In the last 12 months the Fraser Coast has built itself to be the number 5 most popular holiday destination in Queensland, behind the big four of the Gold and Sunshine coasts, Brisbane and Cairns.

Mr Simons paid tribute to the remarkable resilience of Fraser Coast tourism, accommodation, hotel and restaurant operators who had weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and were ready to welcome backvisitors, rebooting from one of the most intense periods of their lives.

More Stories

funding hervey bay airport kate jones state government
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Origin legend is new ambassador for Fraser Island

        premium_icon Origin legend is new ambassador for Fraser Island

        News Guests will be welcomed back for recreational stays

        Cost of fuel in Bay plummets due to drop in global oil price

        premium_icon Cost of fuel in Bay plummets due to drop in global oil price

        News Fuel prices across regional Queensland have plunged

        Graffiti vandal tags multiple buildings in Urangan

        premium_icon Graffiti vandal tags multiple buildings in Urangan

        News Police have released the image of a person they believe might be able to assist...

        Mental health funding well received

        premium_icon Mental health funding well received

        News Headspace Hervey Bay has welcomed Federal Government’s youth mental health...