Airport taking off thanks to share of $5 million in funding

HERVEY Bay Airport will share in the State Government's $5 million regional airport package to secure intrastate flights to the Fraser Coast.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones made the announcement today, saying Hervey Bay Airport would be one of 15 airports across the state sharing in the funding.

"We're doing everything we can to fast-track the Fraser Coast's economic recovery and create jobs for locals," she said.

"We've invested more in flights than any government in Queensland's history because we understand that flights mean jobs for locals.

"Today's announcement gives the team at Hervey Bay Airport the funding they need to secure more flights to our region.

"The flow-on benefits for our community could be massive - providing a real boost for local businesses at a time they need it most."

She said the funding would allow more Queenslanders to explore their own state and could pump millions into communities such as the Fraser Coast, which rely on tourism.

Fraser Coast Tourism & Events general manager Martin Simons said it was great news for the region.

He said the State Government recognised that aviation was a great driver of tourism.

It comes as Qantas announced it would resume Hervey Bay flights on June 15, two weeks before the start of school holidays.

"These holidays and the start of the whale watching season kickstart winter tourism and airline access is a vital ingredient of that.," Mr Simons said,

"In the last 12 months the Fraser Coast has built itself to be the number 5 most popular holiday destination in Queensland, behind the big four of the Gold and Sunshine coasts, Brisbane and Cairns.

Mr Simons paid tribute to the remarkable resilience of Fraser Coast tourism, accommodation, hotel and restaurant operators who had weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and were ready to welcome backvisitors, rebooting from one of the most intense periods of their lives.