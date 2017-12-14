Menu
Fraser Coast resort wins 'people's choice' award

Akama Resort.
Akama Resort. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

A HOTEL in Hervey Bay has been named the Fraser Coast's best in Australia's largest local hotel awards.

Akama Resort won the 'people's choice' hotel award for the region in the HotelsCombined.com.au Recognition of Excellence Awards.

 

Akama Resort.
Akama Resort. Contributed

The awards announce one local hotel winner in each of 62 Australian regions and 29 New Zealand regions during their peak visitor periods once a year.

"We offer to you, unrivalled luxury and space not often seen in holiday accommodation, which makes us stand out from the rest.. giving you the feeling of a home away from home," Front Desk Manager, Dana Hand said.

When it came to ratings, reviews and positive customer feedback in the Fraser Coast region, Akama came out on top.

 

Akama Resort.
Akama Resort. Contributed

Head of Marketing at HotelsCombined.com.au Chris Rivett said months of hard work had gone into the development of the awards.

"(Local) hotels can often miss out in the State-wide and national awards that are currently in the market," he said.

"The 62 Australian and 29 New Zealand regions that make up the structure of our awards follow the regions formed by the State and Territory tourism bodies in Australia and the New Zealand tourism body."

