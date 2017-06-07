Akmal set to turn on the laughs at comedy show

READY FOR LAUGHS: Akmal is coming to the Hervey Bay RSL to perform his new show, Transparent.

THE Hervey Bay RSL is looking forward to another great night of comedy on Saturday, June 17, when comedian Akmal will perform his new show - Transparent.

Akmal returns with what is said to be his funniest show ever.

Known for his incredible ability to deal with hot topics in a hilarious and slightly offensive way, Akmal promises to deliver a show that is punctual and jam-packed with words, some of which he will be using for the first time.

One of Australia's most respected and accomplished comics, Akmal draws on his Arabic heritage, his experiences immigrating to Australia at the age of 11, and his disillusionment with religion and the modern world to deliver a stand-up show that is fresh, honest and ridiculously funny.

Akmal may even mention one of the biggest mistakes of his life when last year he agreed to appear on the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

If you are ready for a good laugh, be sure to book a ticket for this hilarious show.