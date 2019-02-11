Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.
Movies

Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

11th Feb 2019 1:30 PM

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

 

 

 

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

aladdin aladdin remake disney movies will smith

Top Stories

    Honouring our mate: Special game in memory of Warrick Stuart

    premium_icon Honouring our mate: Special game in memory of Warrick Stuart

    News It was so much more than a friendly game when The Waves and Bingera played on Saturday night.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:59 PM
    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:17 PM
    M'boro teacher enjoying 'friendly' masters swimming club

    premium_icon M'boro teacher enjoying 'friendly' masters swimming club

    Swimming Jane has felt her fitness improve since joining the club.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:16 PM
    WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    premium_icon WASTE CRISIS: How much rubbish we made

    Environment This is how much we threw out in kerbside bins last financial year

    • 11th Feb 2019 1:37 PM