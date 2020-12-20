‘Alarming’ Coast hospital results reveal staff burnout, says union

MANY hospital workers in Maryborough and Hervey Bay are overloaded with work and at burnout level.

This is the word from the Together Union which claims a local survey supports findings of a recent Working for Queensland survey which points to the need for better resourcing.

Results of the union’s supporting survey revealed 69 per cent of staff who took part said they had critical workload issues which were not being addressed.

Only 17 per cent of respondents felt that their concerns and issues when raised, were addressed by management and 42 per cent didn’t feel respected.

Together Union lead organiser Allison Finley-Bisset described Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service as a “really hard place to work” and the results “alarming”.

“Staff are really frustrated. They have been working hard for the local community all year but they have been dealing with critical staffing shortages for months now,” Ms Finley-Bisset said.

“Our local doctors are working excessive overtime on weekends. These are fantastic, dedicated

health professionals. But it’s too hard on them to expect them to work additional shifts three

weekends out of every four.”

Ms Finley-Bisset said a recent review of the medical services at Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hospitals indicated that more resources were needed in the Fraser Coast.

“Frankly, Wide Bay HHS management shouldn’t have needed that review to tell them they need more doctors. Our amazing doctors have been keeping the system together through sheer hard work and commitment to patient care. But this can’t keep going forever – this resource crisis has to be fixed,” Ms Finley-Bisset said.

“There are simply not enough staff to meet local demand. Management seem to think the solution is to fly people out of the Fraser Coast to elsewhere. This is for the state a more expensive solution.

“The reality is we need WBHHS to plan to ensure that we can meet the current and future demands of the Fraser Coast.

Currently the hospitals in Maryborough and Hervey Bay are managing to meet community

expectations through grit and determination of the staff.

The Chronicle understands the Working for Queensland survey was completed by just over a quarter of the WBHHS workforce.

A WBHHS spokeswoman said providing high-quality care for patients and safe and healthy workplaces for staff were the organisation’s top priorities.

“We believe our staff are our greatest asset, and we know our community values them as highly as we do. We also understand that 2020 has been a particularly challenging and stressful year for our whole community, including our healthcare professionals, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said

“We take workplace surveys and the issues they raise seriously, and we’re committed to keep building a great place to work. That’s why we launched our own targeted employee engagement survey last year, in addition to the broader public sector Working for Queensland survey – to ensure we receive meaningful and relevant feedback from our teams on the ground.

“The information from these surveys has helped us to implement a range of action plans across the organisation, including programs to support and upskill our workforce and develop future leaders.

“This year we also launched our own organisational values, to define what’s important to us and our employees as we deliver the best possible care to our community, and to drive our day-to-day decision making and planning.

“WBHHS works with the Queensland Government to constantly monitor activity and demand, and ensure we are adequately resourced to meet the health needs of our ageing and growing population.

“We continue to work closely with our clinical teams on the Fraser Coast to ensure they’re supported to keep providing safe, quality and timely care to our patients. This includes engaging in a peer exchange process recently, led by our local clinicians in conjunction with Queensland’s Health Improvement Unit enabling us to draw on the input and experience of clinicians from similar units around the state.

“We’re committed to reviewing the recommendations from this process and working collaboratively with our clinicians.

“We have also implemented a Health System Sustainability Program, enabling us to look at what we could be doing better, including a range of initiatives to reduce activity demand on the hospital system, improve patient flow and earlier discharges, while operating within our financial capacity.”