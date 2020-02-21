Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPEECH: Labor Leader Anthony Albanese rubbishes Collinsville coal-fired power station. Picture: Cameron Laird
SPEECH: Labor Leader Anthony Albanese rubbishes Collinsville coal-fired power station. Picture: Cameron Laird
Politics

'Talking nonsense': Albanese rubbishes coal-fired power plant

Melanie Whiting
21st Feb 2020 11:31 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has accused the Federal Government of "talking nonsense" in backing the proposed Collinsville coal-fired power station.

During his speech to progressive Australian think tank Per Capita in Melbourne today, Mr Albanese reinforced Labor's commitment to adopt the carbon neutral target of zero net emissions by the year 2050.

He said action on climate change would mean more jobs, lower emissions and lower energy prices.

"We should be a clean energy superpower - harnessing the wind and sun to spark a new manufacturing boom and power generations of jobs, developing a hydrogen industry," Mr Albanese said.

SPRUIKING RENEWABLES: Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian
SPRUIKING RENEWABLES: Leader of the Australian Labor Party, Anthony Albanese. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

"Instead we have the government talking nonsense that they themselves have dismissed previously.

"This includes using taxpayer funds for a proposed new coal-fired power station in Collinsville."

Mr Albanese hit out at the Coalition ­Government's pledge of $4 million to a feasibility study for the Collinsville project last week.

"This is just hush money for the climate sceptics who are stopping any real reform and who stopped the National Energy Guarantee supported by Turnbull, Morrison and Frydenberg," he said.

"It's pathetic. If it made sense the market would provide funding."

Mr Albanese declared the party had been working behind the scenes to develop Labor's new "positive agenda", which he dubbed the Labor Renewal Project.

His speech comes after the party suffered an election drubbing in Queensland last year, partly due to the party's position on coal jobs and Adani's Carmichael mine.

More Stories

Show More
anthony albanese auspol coal jobs collinsville coal-fired power station renewable energy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

        premium_icon BREAKING: M’Boro military fake pleads guilty

        News Craig Lenihan admitted to lying about serving time abroad in the armed forces

        Bay murder case back in court

        premium_icon Bay murder case back in court

        News Isaac Powell is accused of attacking a 45-year-old man at a Urangan St unit in...

        HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

        premium_icon HOLDEN HISTORY: Look back at classic Chronicle car photos

        News Take a look at some of our favourite Holden memories

        We don’t need skyscrapers but we do need a CBD

        premium_icon We don’t need skyscrapers but we do need a CBD

        News A city does not need high rise buildings to stand tall but it does need careful...