Alberts chasing her dream to become a world champion ironman

RISING STAR: Brandi Alberts with her triathlon medal from her recent race in Slovakia where she placed fourth. Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON: For 22 year old Hervey Bay triathlete Brandi Alberts her parents love and support drive her to reach her sporting goal of becoming the world ironman champion.

Alberts credits her parents for encouraging her to succeed and in particular her mum.

"When I am having a down day, it is always mum who picks me up and spurs me on,” she said.

Alberts returned home this week after racing in The Challenge half-ironman race in Slovakia two weeks ago.

She qualified for the event after finishing third in the Challenge Melbourne event in April.

"It was a great experience but the conditions were tough,” Alberts said.

"The swim was cold and the run was hot with no shade.”

Alberts finished fourth in her age group at the world championship event.

"It was a pretty good result but I was a little disappointed in my run,” she said.

In 2018 she travelled to South Africa to race and finished 24th in a similar event.

"I have improved over the past year and lot of that has to do with my coach, Kirra Seidel,” she said.

"Having a coach who still races and has learnt along the way, her advice and tips certainly help me.”

Alberts has a strong inner belief which drives here when the going gets tough.

"I know anyone can achieve anything they want, if they work hard and believe in themselves,” Alberts said.

The determined athlete understands that to achieve her goal she will need to increase her training and building up her race distances.

"My goal is to win in Hawaii and I know I have a lot of work to do to get there,” she said.

Alberts will return to racing when she travels to Yeppoon Triathlon Festival in July to race in another half-ironman event.