Alberts makes first his best

LEAGUE: The grand final win on Saturday was bittersweet for Past Brothers fullback Jayden Alberts.

He was one of the stars of the show for Past Brothers in the 32-28 victory in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade decider.

Alberts scored two tries, including one after a barnstorming run through the middle in the second half.

He broke through the ­Tigers’ defence and then ran 60m to score under the posts.

“It was a bit rusty to start, but happy to finish the way we did,” he said.

“It was always going to be a tough grind against those players and you need to play for a full 80 minutes.”

Alberts said he hadn’t thought he would get through the defence to score his spectacular try until he was a few metres in front of the pack.

“I thought someone was holding on, but I was able to slip away,” he said.

“I was pretty happy with that and had the legs to go all the way.”

The triumph came after a few tough years for Alberts.

He missed out on the 2015 decider with Brothers before moving to Central Queensland Capras to play in the under-20 state ­competition.

After that didn’t work out he moved back to Past Brothers this year, which has ended in success.

“It’s good to be back home and have a game with Brothers,” Alberts said.

“I missed the grand final in 2015 with the boys back then so I’m happy to finally get one.

“I’m over the moon at the moment.”

Alberts finished the season with 10 tries from nine games.