Alberts qualifies for the Ironman 70.3 world championship

A CHANGE to long distance triathlon has allowed Hervey Bay athlete Brandi Alberts to qualify for another world championship.

The 20-year-old finished second in her age group at her first Ironman 70.3 at Geelong on Sunday.

"It was my first time at the distance so I didn't expect much other than to see how I go," Alberts said.

"I've always been better suited to the longer distances. I've never done this distance before and I've only done a few weeks of training."

The result meant she earned entry to the World 70.3 Championships at Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, in September.

"That will be the main goal now," Alberts said.

Alberts is a former Duathlon World Championships gold medallist, having won the 18-19 years age group in 2016.

She finished second in the 20-24 years age group at the 2017 Aquabike World Championships in Penticton, Canada, and was fourth in the duathlon.

She admitted she had not trained as much since her Canadian excursion, but a new coach in Hervey Bay Triathlon Club regular Kirra Seidel has Alberts primed for bigger things.

"It's a different approach," she said of Seidel's coaching.

"She understands how I feel and the training suits me. It's been good so far."

While Alberts said she had done only a month of solid training, her 70.3 World Championship qualification has her hungry for more.

"I want to do more 70.3 races so at this stage I'm not sure what's next," she said.