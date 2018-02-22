Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brandi Alberts.
Brandi Alberts. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Alberts qualifies for the Ironman 70.3 world championship

Matthew McInerney
by
21st Feb 2018 6:43 PM

A CHANGE to long distance triathlon has allowed Hervey Bay athlete Brandi Alberts to qualify for another world championship.

The 20-year-old finished second in her age group at her first Ironman 70.3 at Geelong on Sunday.

"It was my first time at the distance so I didn't expect much other than to see how I go," Alberts said.

"I've always been better suited to the longer distances. I've never done this distance before and I've only done a few weeks of training."

The result meant she earned entry to the World 70.3 Championships at Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, in September.

"That will be the main goal now," Alberts said.

Alberts is a former Duathlon World Championships gold medallist, having won the 18-19 years age group in 2016.

She finished second in the 20-24 years age group at the 2017 Aquabike World Championships in Penticton, Canada, and was fourth in the duathlon.

She admitted she had not trained as much since her Canadian excursion, but a new coach in Hervey Bay Triathlon Club regular Kirra Seidel has Alberts primed for bigger things.

"It's a different approach," she said of Seidel's coaching.

"She understands how I feel and the training suits me. It's been good so far."

While Alberts said she had done only a month of solid training, her 70.3 World Championship qualification has her hungry for more.

"I want to do more 70.3 races so at this stage I'm not sure what's next," she said.

brandi alberts fcsport ironman 70.3
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Protesters confront Local Govt Minister outside council

Protesters confront Local Govt Minister outside council

News STIRLING Hinchliffe's visit to the Fraser Coast didn't go as smoothly as planned when a small group of ratepayers confronted him outside council chambers.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Date set for mayoral by-election

Date set for mayoral by-election

News The ECQ confirmed the date to the Chronicle.

Sister confronts three men who killed her brother

Sister confronts three men who killed her brother

News Three men jailed for life over murder of Shaun Barker

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:35 AM
Bay Power set for two scratch matches

Bay Power set for two scratch matches

Sport Bay Power will play two scratch matches before the season starts.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners