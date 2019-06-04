Alberts rises up to The Challenge Championship in Slovakia

TRIATHLON: Local Hervey Bay triathlete Brandi Alberts took on the world in The Challenge Championship held in Slovakia on Sunday.

Alberts was part of 628 participants who took part in the event, competing in the half-ironwoman.

The current Fraser Coast Sports Awards - Indigenous Athlete of the year placed fourth in the 18-24 age female group.

Alberts ran a time 01:57:41 for the event behind Ixabela Sobanska 01:41:39, Kritel Imbo and Kati Wiendenbrug.

The race started with a 1.9 kilometre swim followed by a 90 kilometre bike finishing with a 21.1 kilometre run.

In the first swim leg Alberts came out of the water in sixth position before riding most of the bike leg on her own.

Alberts rode the second fast bike stanza for her age group.

Alberts will have a short break and explore Europe before returning home later this month.