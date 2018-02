A FAMILIAR face will don a CQ Capras jersey in the Intrust Super Cup club's trials against Townsville Blackhawks on Saturday.

Former Wallaroos fullback Joey Alberts has been named on an extended bench for the Capras' under-20s team.

Alberts scored nine tries as the Maryborough club qualified for the Bundaberg Rugby League grand final last year.

Former BRL first graders Jayden Alberts (Isis Devils) and Aaron Flanagan (Waves Tigers) were named in the A-grade team.