Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting new partnership.

The rest of Australia will miss out as the product will only be available across Queensland in independent grocery stores, petrol stations and convenience stores.

Bundaberg Rum said the Ice Break would contain some alcohol but no more than 0.5% in compliance with the Australia and New Zealand Standards Code.

When the NewsMail broke the story on Thursday night, readers were excited about the new product.

A post on the NewsMail's Facebook page received just under 100 comments and 39 shares, while Bundaberg Rum's Facebook page saw 2000 comments.

