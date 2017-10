SPOTTED: CCTV footage shows two men believed to be involved in the BWS break in and theft.

THE search is on for two men who allegedly broke into an Eli Waters bottle shop.

About 3.44am on Sunday, two men are believed to have smashed through the front door of BWS before they stole a large quantity of alcohol.

Hervey Bay police are reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hervey Bay police on 4128 5333.

