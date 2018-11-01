Alcoholic calls 000 to make 'murder' confessions

Notorious prank caller Scott Craig Handley, 42, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

"I'VE cut someone's throat and she is bleeding out".

That was a distressing confession made in a triple-0 call last month, prompting emergency workers to immediately disperse to the Torquay home it was made from.

When police arrived, they saw no blood or anyone in pain.

Instead, they found a very drunk man named Scott Craig Handley.

The pest fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, and pleaded guilty to the improper use of an emergency call service.

The court heard the 42-year-old made a separate triple-0 call shortly after the initial confession, claiming to be someone named "Esmeralda" and threatening to commit murder.

After police realised they had a time-waster on their hands rather than a killer, they left.

But it wasn't the end of their dealings with the alcoholic.

Their departure followed with Handley bombarding the triple-0 line with calls to say police stole his phone.

In court yesterday, police prosecutor Donna Sperling did not specify the exact number of times Handley called emergency services with this annoying statement, instead describing it as a "barrage of calls".

Police found Handley hiding in a closet when they returned to his home to slap him with a charge.

Handley was placed on a good behaviour bond, meaning he won't have to pay a fine if he keeps out of trouble.

The father was also ordered to a term of probation.

The public is reminded to call triple-0 only in emergency situations.