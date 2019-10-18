Menu
Drinking generic.
Alcoholic sees how addiction has ruined his life

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Oct 2019 7:30 PM
DRINKING at a friend's place landed a man in court Tuesday, after damaging property in front of multiple witnesses.

Craig Mocker pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to damaging a sign on George St.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ellysha Geddes said police were called to reports of a drunk man at the address on September 23 at 7pm.

Ms Geddes said police spoke with witnesses who said they had seen a man punch a big sign on the side of the road, which broke into pieces as a result. Police found Mocker, who was taken to hospital.

On September 30, Mocker went to Rockhampton Police Station and told police he had been drinking all day at a friend's place and said he didn't recall hitting the sign and woke up in hospital with a cut to his hand.

Ms Geddes said $1518 restitution was sought.

Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Mocker started drinking at 13 and had been a heavy drinker since.

Mr Blackburn said Mocker realised he had an addiction and now sees alcohol has been a major downfall in his life.

"He is hoping to get labouring work and get his life on track," Mr Blackburn said.

He was ordered to 10 months' probation and ordered to pay $1518 restitution to the complainant.

