ALDI set to sell cheap Dyson vacuum cleaners

ALDI Australia is set to send shoppers crazy after announcing a new Special Buy that is cheaper than other retail rivals.

The Australian-based discount supermarket chain is selling two popular Dyson models on December 16.

The DC 44 Animal with a V2 motor will be priced at $299 which is cheaper than competitors like Target that is selling it for $349. Dyson no longer sells the model on its official website.

ALDI Australia to sell two Dyson Vacuum cleaners on its upcoming Special Buy. Picture: Supplied

ALDI is also selling the DC29 Multifloor that will be sold for $349, which is more expensive than the other model. But it is still cheaper than Big W and Target that list it as selling for $399. Dyson's official site also states this vacuum cleaner is no longer available.

ALDI Australia does expect these items to sell quickly and customers have been urged to arrive early in order to snap up these Dyson products going on sale.

A spokeswoman told News Corp Australia: "ALDI Australia is excited to be selling two popular Dyson models at an affordable price as part of our Special Buys, on sale Saturday 16th December. We anticipate the Dyson vacuums will sell quickly and recommend customers arrive early in store the day of the sale."

The announcement has already started circulating on social media, with many excited about the upcoming Special Buy offer.