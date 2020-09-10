Aldi responds to rumoured plan for fourth Coast store

Aldi have not ruled out building a new store in Hervey Bay

ALDI has addressed rumours it’s scoping out a fourth store on the Fraser Coast.

Posts circulating on social media suggested the new store could be built on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd in Eli Waters.

When approached by The Chronicle an ALDI Australia spokesman did not confirm plans for a new store but said it could be on the cards.

“We are always looking for opportunities to extend our store network and Hervey Bay remains an area of interest for us,” they said.

It is no surprise the supermarket has expressed interest expanding in the region with people often lining up outside the Urangan, Pialba and Maryborough stores before opening hours to get their hands on the latest ‘special buy’.