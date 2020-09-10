Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aldi have not ruled out building a new store in Hervey Bay
Aldi have not ruled out building a new store in Hervey Bay
News

Aldi responds to rumoured plan for fourth Coast store

Jessica Cook
10th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALDI has addressed rumours it’s scoping out a fourth store on the Fraser Coast.

Posts circulating on social media suggested the new store could be built on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd in Eli Waters.

When approached by The Chronicle an ALDI Australia spokesman did not confirm plans for a new store but said it could be on the cards.

“We are always looking for opportunities to extend our store network and Hervey Bay remains an area of interest for us,” they said.

It is no surprise the supermarket has expressed interest expanding in the region with people often lining up outside the Urangan, Pialba and Maryborough stores before opening hours to get their hands on the latest ‘special buy’.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Man who allegedly jumped border fronts court

        Premium Content NAMED: Man who allegedly jumped border fronts court

        News Dale Symons charged with failing to comply with COVID restrictions

        NSW man to face court for alleged Qld border breach

        Premium Content NSW man to face court for alleged Qld border breach

        Crime Police arrested man, aged in his 20s, at a home near Hervey Bay