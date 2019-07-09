Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
Crime

Aldi store evacuated over bomb fears

9th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

THE bomb squad has swept through a suburban Aldi store in Melbourne's southeast, deeming it safe after a suspicious package was earlier located.

Workers and shoppers were evacuated from the store at Cranbourne, 43kms from the Melbourne CBD, shortly before 12.30pm, the Cranbourne Leader reports.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in and a robot was sent into the store to look around before the area was declared safe.

Local businesses were reportedly impacted by the scare. Staff were told to stay indoors while police attended and an exclusion zone was set up around nearby streets.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

More Stories

aldi bomb bomb threat evacuation

Top Stories

    GOING OVERSEAS? Parents warned of temporary tattoo danger

    premium_icon GOING OVERSEAS? Parents warned of temporary tattoo danger

    Travel Families travelling overseas these school holidays are being warned of the dangers of some temporary henna tattoos.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    FOR RENT: Four bedroom home in Wondunna for under $450

    premium_icon FOR RENT: Four bedroom home in Wondunna for under $450

    Property Spacious home for rent in a highly sort after position.

    BREAKING: Woman taken to hospital after two car crash on Bruce

    premium_icon BREAKING: Woman taken to hospital after two car crash on...

    Breaking The Bruce highway was been reopened after a two car crash.