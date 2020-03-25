Aldi’s drastic new virus measure

ALDI has become the latest supermarket to adopt strict social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus epidemic, revealing it will be limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at any given time.

Current social distancing measures implemented by the Australian Government require people to stand at least 1.5m apart from each other.

In a statement posted online, Aldi said the change would be implemented at "selected" stores and asked shoppers to consider the less able when queuing to get in.

"To ensure the safety of you and our employees, we are implementing social distancing measures across selected stores," the statement read.

Aldi will now be restricting the number of customers it lets into ‘selected’ stores. Picture: Supplied

"We have limited the number of customers allowed in store at any one time so that when you enter you can have a safe and calm shop.

"Please consider letting those less able or requiring special assistance to the front. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Aldi also introduced further food restrictions, saying it was "working around the clock with our Australian partners to distribute products to our stores," but, "demand remains ongoing".

Like Coles and Woolworths, Aldi has seen a huge influx of shoppers panic-buying essential items. Picture: Supplied

"Product limits are based on categories, regardless of the brand, weight or variety. For example, sugar = all types of sugar."

Restrictions on buying dry pasta, flour, dry rice, paper towels and hand sanitiser to just two items per customer continues, however, Aldi has now added two product limits on liquid soap, sugar, chilled pasta, mince and eggs.

Aldi customers can also only buy one packet of toilet paper, six packets of microwave rice, 10 units of canned food, 10 lots of antibacterial wipes and serviettes.

Woolworths has introduced plexiglas screens across its supermarket network to protect workers from being exposed to COVID-19. Picture: Dallas Kilponen

SUPERMARKETS STEP UP SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

Aldi's announcements comes as both Coles and Woolworths introduced similar social distancing measures.

Woolworths is rolling out plexiglas screens at all of its checkouts over the coming weeks as the Government takes steps to enforce social distancing measures.

When lining up at checkouts, customers must follow floor markings on where to stand in order to stand apart from other shoppers.

Both Coles and Woolies customers have also been asked to wash or sanitise their hands before shopping and maintain an appropriate distance from other people, using their trolleys as guide.

