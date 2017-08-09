Aldridge claims gold at Senior Schools Cup

Aldridge State High School's under-17 girls honours team won gold at the Queensland Volleyball Senior Schools Cup, which was held at the Gold Coast.

ALDRIDGE State High School has enhanced its reputation as one of regional Queensland's best volleyball schools.

The Maryborough schools' under-17 Girls Honours team claimed gold at the Queensland Volleyball Senior Schools Cup.

The girls went through the Carrara Indoor Sports Stadium competition undefeated, dropping only two sets in their five games.

Australian rep Hannah Karrasch was named Most Valuable Player at the tournament.

Karrasch was praised for her attacking superiority, while juniors Kasey Lee Ihle and Lucy Watkins showed Aldridge's future is in safe hands.

The team's next competition will be the Australian School Volleyball Cup, which will be played at Melbourne in December.

The squad:Hannah Karrasch (C), Anniston Chappell (VC), Bianca Adams, Braxton Sheppard, Jayde Mottram, Sophia Hewitt, Abbey Hewitt, Tallara Kelly, Lucy Watkins, and Kasey-Lee Ihle. Coach - Mr Scott Barker. Parent Manager - Mrs Kim Karrasch.

Results: 3-1 v Nambour, 3-1 vs Caloundra, 3-0 v Mansfield, 3-0 v Mountain Creek. Final: 3-0 v Caloundra SHS.