Aldridge golf program will assist current QLD Schools Champ

SUCCESS: Aldridge State High School students Diarrmid Chappell and Lachlan Hancock display the spoils of their success at the Queensland School Sports Golf Championships.

SUCCESS: Aldridge State High School students Diarrmid Chappell and Lachlan Hancock display the spoils of their success at the Queensland School Sports Golf Championships. Brendan Bowers

GOLF: Aldridge State High School teed off with a new Golf Program last week.

Principal Ross Higgins is pleased his school can offer a golf elective to students.

"We have had great success with golfers from our school and believed we could help them further golfing pursuits,” he said.

"Recently half of the Wide Bay team came from our school so why should we not help them further their golf.”

"We will develop the program over the next few years.”

The initial intake of nine includes students from years 7,9,10,11 and 12 with the ability for other students to join in the future.

The program will include professional coaching from Maryborough Golf Club professional Kurt Watts.

Performance analysis and tracking software will be used to improve the golfers game.

Students will also have access to gym work, golf drills and sports psychology.

This is welcome news to Wide Bay School Sport golfers Lachlan Hancock and Diarmid Chappell.

Hancock recently won the Queensland School Sport State Golf Championship at Keppera Golf Club while Chappell scored the best nett for the tournament.

For local golfer Hancock he still can't believe that he is the State's best.

"It was and is an amazing feeling, I didn't know how to feel and it still hasn't sunk in,” Hancock said.

"I started well on the first day shooting five under which gave me a four shot lead.”

"I just had to play smart which I did and I came out on top.”

Hancock who works part-time at the Maryborough Golf Club puts his success down to club professional Watts.

"He has been so influential on my golf,” he said.

"Three months ago I was playing off two and now I am playing plus two.”

To put that in context Hancock has to play two under golf to keep par on the course.

He plays or trains seven days a week and the results are showing on his scorecards.

Chappell who plays many sports also is part of the new golf program and believes it will help his game.

"It will be great for my golf and allow me to playing more tournament play,” Chappell said.

Hancock will now represent Queensland as part of the six player team at the National School Golf Championships in Perth in August.

He also has a pathway mapped out for the future that will see him attempt to turn professional in future years.

For now he will concentrate on school and it's new golf program.