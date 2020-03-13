Menu
Aldridge junior girls win gold in the Queensland Beach Volleyball Schools Cup. Rachel Thiry, Jade Hatherall, Gemma Crompton, Leah Gleich and Teagan Berry.
Sport

VOLLEYBALL: Aldridge match it with the best in the state

BRENDAN BOWERS
13th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
VOLLEYBALL: The Aldridge State High School volleyball program continues to produce results.

The tournament included 340 teams from around the state.

The Fraser Coast school regularly competes against and defeats larger schools at tournaments around the state and country.

Last weekend was no different, with the junior girls' team winning gold at the Queensland Beach Volleyball Schools Cup.

Competing against schools from across the state, the Maryborough school shone brightly.

The school also claimed silver and bronze in the open boys pairs with Dalton Morrison and Declan Burns securing silver while Tom Roberts and Diarmid Chapell claimed the bronze.

Teacher and volleyball co-ordinator Ashleigh Keleher was proud of all the students who competed.

"They all played really well," she said.

Keleher believes the success of the teams is a result of the opportunities the players received.

"The school works really hard on providing opportunities for the students to succeed in volleyball."

Aldridge is one of the few Fraser Coast schools that have a volleyball program and were the only local school in the weekend tournament.

There is no time to rest for the volleyball program with teams competing at the National Schools Cup in Cooloongatta next week.

The volleyball program will turn towards indoor volleyball shortly with tournaments scheduled in May, August and October for the different age groups.

"The weekends results show the school volleyball program is on the right track," Keleher said.

