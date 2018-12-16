Aldridge State High School defends national title

VOLLEYBALL: Aldridge State High School has defended its national title for a third year.

This was to be the last time the school's under-17 boys honours played together at the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup, and after two previous successes at the annual tournament sought to add a third title to their growing list.

Tight five-set losses to Monbulk and Brighton in the pool stages threatened to derail the Maryborough school's title defence but Aldridge finished second on countback.

They met Victoria's Monbulk again in the final, but this time it was completely different to the round robin.

Aldridge thumped the southerners in straight sets - 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 - to win gold at the last AVSC held in Melbourne. The event will move to the Gold Coast from next year.

The female under-16s honours team finished fifth with three wins and six losses.

A straight sets win against Kelvin Grove ended the girls' tournament - and the year - on a high.