Aldridge State High teacher named state's best coach

VOLLEYBALL: One of the Fraser Coast's most successful coaches has been recognised as the best in the state.

David Ethell was named Volleyball Queensland's community coach of the year at the VQ awards night.

The Aldridge State High School teacher has long been involved with the Maryborough school's high performance volleyball program, which has earned several state and national titles.

The honours didn't stop there, as Hannah Karrasch (U19s), Declan Burns (U17s) and Charlee Hopper (U15s) were named Most Valuable Player for their Queensland teams. Aldridge is competing at the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup in Melbourne.