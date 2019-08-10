Menu
READY TO RACE: Aldridge HPV students with All fired up, Alannah Sauer (in car), Billy Terry, Jacob Brooks, Jade Hartigan, Brylee Howlett, Keeley Thompson, Blake Hewson, Jesse Hewson (in car) and Jethro Taylor.
Sport

Aldridge State High to focus efforts on M'boroTech Challenge

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
10th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUMAN POWERED VEHICLE: For Aldridge State High School the Maryborough Tech Challenge is a lesson in teamwork and innovation.

The school has participated each year of the challenge.

Teacher Kris Brooks believes the event benefits students in many ways.

"They design and build the vehicles, develop teamwork and problem solving and have fun while getting fit,” she said.

A great example of the commitment that the students make is evident with the building of the 'Woody' vehicle.

It is has been designed and built out of plywood.

Jesse Hewson was quick to respond when questioned why anyone would build a vehicle out of plywood, "Why not, it hasn't been done before.”

The greatest lesson they learn is about having to support teammates. At 2am someone has to get into the car and keep it moving.

This year the school will enter six teams including students from their learning enhancement centre.

"It is great that we include those students in the program,” Brooks said.

Aldridge State High School are not competing in the Super Series and are focusing only on the 24-hour tech challenge.

Year 10 student Keeley Thompson will be undertaking her third Tech Challenge and enjoys the experience of the event.

"It is a great atmosphere, working as a team,” she said.

Thompson is part of the 'All fired up' team entered in the senior mixed category and is hoping they can go one better this year.

"We came second last year and believe we can do better,” Thompson said

The Tech Challenge will be in Maryborough on September 13-15.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

