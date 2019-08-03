Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
UNDEFEATED: Aldridge State High School 2019 volleyball teams both got through undefeated in the School Super 5 Volleyball tournament held in Caloundra last Sunday.
UNDEFEATED: Aldridge State High School 2019 volleyball teams both got through undefeated in the School Super 5 Volleyball tournament held in Caloundra last Sunday. Brendan Bowers
Sport

Aldridge State High volleyball dominates Super 5 competition

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLLEYBALL: The reputation as a volleyball 'school of excellence' continues for Aldridge State High School.

The school sent two teams, girls grade 10 and a boys grade 12 team to Caloundra last Sunday to compete in the Super 5 volleyball challenge.

The competition was a warm-up event to the Senior Schools Cup to be held on the Gold Coast next weekend.

Schools from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast attended with all teams playing four matches.

Both Aldridge teams were undefeated on the day and were both crowned champions.

For Aldridge State High School teacher and volleyball coordinator, Ashleigh Keleher the result was not a surprise.

"All of our students work hard at the sport, training three to four times a week,” she said.

The Aldridge State High School volleyball program started in 2006 and continues to produce national and international volleyball players.

Hannah Karrasch, last year's Fraser Coast female athlete of the year is a product of the program and is playing college volleyball in the US.

On Friday the volleyball students were involved in introducing the new crop of volleyball starts to the school when they assisted in a come and try program with Year 6 primary school students.

"We mentor Year 6 students and invite them to come and try volleyball,” Keleher said.

"It makes the transition easier when they start high school the following year.”

The program engages students off the court and well as on.

"Good behaviour and effort at school are requirements for students to continue in the program,” she said.

aldridge state high school fc sport local sport school sport 2019 volleyball
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    premium_icon TASTE OF FESTIVAL'S FINEST: Parade, food prep in full swing

    News With the Bay's fleet blessed and dozens of floats ready for tomorrow's big parade, whale festival organisers are preparing for the next highlight

    STRIKE: Unions and M'boro timber giant at loggerheads

    premium_icon STRIKE: Unions and M'boro timber giant at loggerheads

    News Maryborough's Hyne Timber Tuan Forest mill workers went on strike

    Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

    premium_icon Fire rips through Fraser Coast shed

    News Emergency services were called at at 2.15am on Friday morning

    PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    premium_icon PIER PARTY: Bay restaurant to host jetty festivities

    News COAST restaurant are hosting their annual Pier Party on August 10