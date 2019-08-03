Aldridge State High volleyball dominates Super 5 competition

UNDEFEATED: Aldridge State High School 2019 volleyball teams both got through undefeated in the School Super 5 Volleyball tournament held in Caloundra last Sunday.

VOLLEYBALL: The reputation as a volleyball 'school of excellence' continues for Aldridge State High School.

The school sent two teams, girls grade 10 and a boys grade 12 team to Caloundra last Sunday to compete in the Super 5 volleyball challenge.

The competition was a warm-up event to the Senior Schools Cup to be held on the Gold Coast next weekend.

Schools from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast attended with all teams playing four matches.

Both Aldridge teams were undefeated on the day and were both crowned champions.

For Aldridge State High School teacher and volleyball coordinator, Ashleigh Keleher the result was not a surprise.

"All of our students work hard at the sport, training three to four times a week,” she said.

The Aldridge State High School volleyball program started in 2006 and continues to produce national and international volleyball players.

Hannah Karrasch, last year's Fraser Coast female athlete of the year is a product of the program and is playing college volleyball in the US.

On Friday the volleyball students were involved in introducing the new crop of volleyball starts to the school when they assisted in a come and try program with Year 6 primary school students.

"We mentor Year 6 students and invite them to come and try volleyball,” Keleher said.

"It makes the transition easier when they start high school the following year.”

The program engages students off the court and well as on.

"Good behaviour and effort at school are requirements for students to continue in the program,” she said.