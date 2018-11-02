Menu
REP: Aldridge High's state volleyball players (from left) Tom Roberts, Dalton Morrison, Anniston Chappell, Declan Burns, Paige Wieland, Charlee Hopper, Travis Kerr and Nick Bennetts. Alistair Brightman
Aldridge volleyball celebrates another year on the court

Matthew McInerney
2nd Nov 2018 12:01 AM
VOLLEYBALL: Aldridge State High School stamped its place as Queensland's premier production line of junior volleyball players after another year of sensational state selections.

Numerous players earned state rep honours, both through Volleyball Queensland teams and Queensland School Sport, while Hannah Karrasch (inset) and Tom Roberts were named in All Australian Merit teams.

Karrasch was in VQ's under-20s team, while Roberts was in the state's under-17s.

Karrasch was also named the female athlete of the year at the first Fraser Coast Sports Awards last month.

Aldridge State High School student, volleyball player Hannah Karrasch. Matthew McInerney

Aldridge head coach and volleyball administrator David Ethell said their success was testament not only to the school's excellence program, which has continued to produce state and national calibre players, but the determination and dedication of the students and parents.

"It's been another successful year, they've worked hard as usual with training and so on,” Ethell said. "It's about the same as last year. We could have more Queensland players but it is a big commitment. Every second weekend they'd have to go to Brisbane to train, and they'd train at least three or four times at school.”

Declan Burns was the Captain of the Under-17 Queensland boys silver team who placed 2nd in Division 1.

Roberts (U17 Boys Qld Maroon team), Dalton Morris (U15 Boys Qld Maroon team) and Travis Kerr (U15 Qld Boys White team) were all part of gold medal teams.

Paige Wieland and Charlee Hopper represented the U15 girls' Qld Maroon team who finished 5th at nationals.

Wieland was captain.

Anniston Chappell and Nick Bennetts were part of the QSS open teams which toured Singapore and Malaysia.

Bennetts returned with a gold medal while Chappell, who captained her side, returned with a silver.

"We work hard with our program, we've put a lot of hours in and when we get rewards like this it's totally worth it,” Ethell said. "It's due to a lot of hard work and dedication to training, and it all pays off.”

The school's under-17 boys will go to Melbourne in December in their attempt to win three straight national titles.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

