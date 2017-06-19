Alec Braund to take on Europe in upcoming tournament

OPPORTUNITY: Maryborough's Alec Braund, 13, is off to Europe as part of Tennis Australia's U13s team.

HIS coach has always told him to have his eye on the ball, but now Alec Braund is eyeing something even better.

The 13-year-old Maryborough tennis sensation will be heading off to Europe as part of the under-13s tennis team later in July.

Braund will join a team of eight male and female players selected from across the nation by Tennis Australia to play in Munich.

"It was a combination of good results and tournament results, and they chose the top four people around my age," he said.

"At first I thought, 'I don't think it will be coming up soon,' but then I found it was in July.

"So I'd have to keep training and practising to keep up my strength and abilities for when I play in Germany.

"It will be really fun, I'm really excited to see what happens."

Braund, who started playing tournaments when he was five, is now recognised as one of the top Australian players in his age group.

During the weekend's Junior Development Series in Maryborough, he won the singles sets for the under-15s and under-17s.

But the upcoming tour is part of Braund's bigger vision for his tennis career, having already a number of awards under his belt the past few months.

"I want to do bigger and better tournaments until I make it to Wimbledon or the US Open in the years to come," he said.

The Central Regional Assembly presented Alec with a $1000 sponsorship donation on June 12 towards his trip.

Mum Debbie Braund said his recent nomination was a sign all the hard work had paid off.

"I'm pretty excited, it's great to see that he's been given the opportunity," she said.