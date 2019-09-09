Menu
FIRE BAN: Open fires are not permitted in the Gympie region for the next seven days.
News

ALERT: Gympie fire ban extended as state braces for worst

Frances Klein
by
9th Sep 2019 7:45 AM

AS MORE than 50 fires rage around the state, a fire ban put in place since late last week for the Gympie region has been extended again.

A fire ban prohibiting the lighting of fires in the open is currently in place from midnight last night until midnight next Sunday (September 15).

UPDATE: Fire fighters stood down after Glenwood blaze report

 

Bureau of Meteorology fire danger rating for Queensland today.
The ban applies to the Gympie Regional Council area, as well as Bundaberg, North Burnett, Cherbourg, South Burnett and the Fraser Coast Local Government Areas.

All permits to light fire previously issued in the local fire ban area are cancelled.

MORE: Ominous fire warning: 'This is the new normal'

What is permitted:

  • Fires within a properly constructed barbecue are permitted if not left unattended.
  • Fires for the purpose of disposal of animal carcasses are permitted, subject to the issue of a permit by a local fire warden
  • Fires of commercial necessity are permitted subject to the issue of the permit to light fire by the Chief Fire Warden, Area Director Rural Fire Service Queensland.
  • Power tools including lawn mowers and mechanical slashers may be used, however the QFES encourages people to use with extreme care and ensure that adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire that may start. This could include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.
