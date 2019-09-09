ALERT: Gympie fire ban extended as state braces for worst

FIRE BAN: Open fires are not permitted in the Gympie region for the next seven days.

FIRE BAN: Open fires are not permitted in the Gympie region for the next seven days. Tina Craft

AS MORE than 50 fires rage around the state, a fire ban put in place since late last week for the Gympie region has been extended again.

A fire ban prohibiting the lighting of fires in the open is currently in place from midnight last night until midnight next Sunday (September 15).

UPDATE: Fire fighters stood down after Glenwood blaze report

Bureau of Meteorology fire danger rating for Queensland today. Contributed

The ban applies to the Gympie Regional Council area, as well as Bundaberg, North Burnett, Cherbourg, South Burnett and the Fraser Coast Local Government Areas.

All permits to light fire previously issued in the local fire ban area are cancelled.

MORE: Ominous fire warning: 'This is the new normal'

What is permitted: