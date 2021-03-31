Menu
Oliver's Real Food has been identified through contact tracing.
News

ALERT: Highway cafe at M’boro on Covid exposure list

Jessica Grewal
31st Mar 2021 6:41 PM | Updated: 7:17 PM

Oliver's Real Food on the Bruce Hwy at Maryborough West has been identified as a place visited by someone with COVID-19.

If you have been to this venue on March 25 between 11.50am and 12.09pm Queensland Health advises you should get tested immediately even if you have no symptoms and then quarantine at home immediately until you receive a negative result.

See the full list from across Queensland here.

It comes after Queensland Health confirmed a Wide Bay woman, linked to the Byron Bay cluster, was being treated at Bundaberg hospital.

Queensland Chief Health officer Jeanette Young had originally told reporters on Monday the case was being investigated in the "Hervey Bay area".

It's understood the Bundaberg test may have been sent to the Hervey Bay lab for testing, leading to the confusion

coronavirusfrasercoast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

