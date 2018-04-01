Alert warns Fraser Island visitors about dangers of stingers

STINGERS: Hervey Bay life saver Darren Everard at one of the drags conducted on Fraser Island over the weekend.

STINGERS: Hervey Bay life saver Darren Everard at one of the drags conducted on Fraser Island over the weekend. Contributed

VISITORS enjoying the sights of Fraser Island have been warned not to go swimming on the western side of the island after several serious incidents involving marine stingers.

An alert, issued last week by the Department of Environment and Science, warned that marine stingers and other dangerous marine life was present in the waters off the island, Hervey Bay and the Great Sandy Strait.

The statement said stingers had been reported by swimmers on the western side of the island, in particular Platypus Bay and around creeks, including Awinya and Wathumba.

The alert said several visitors to the island had been stung recently, with symptoms requiring paramedic attention.

Visitors were advised to to take into consideration the limited nature of medical assistance on the island, remembering that marine stingers and some other marine life could cause serious injury or death.

Swimming is not recommended, the alert stated.

Earlier this year an irukandji jellyfish was discovered in waters off the island.

The potentially deadly Irukandji was found at Arch Cliffs during a drag conducted by lifesavers on Sunday, January 7. James Cook University Associate Professor Jamie Seymour was sent the sample which he identified as a Carukia Barnesi, a true Irukandji.

At the time, Surf Life Saving Queensland regional manager Craig Holden said the discovery of the Irukandji meant beachgoers visiting the western side of Fraser Island needed to take extra care.

"We're urging everyone to stay out of the water entirely on that western side of the island while conditions are hot and humid," he said.