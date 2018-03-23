Ali turns dream into reality for Queen's Baton Relay

PROUD BEARERS: Baton bearers Ali Sacipovic and Alison Coleman with their jerseys ahead of the Queen's Baton Relay on the Fraser Coast this weekend. See all the Fraser Coast batonbearers in our 8-page lift-out (inset) inside.

ALI Sacipovic grew up watching the Queens Baton Relay on television, longing to one day be part of the prestigious event.

This weekend, the Fraser Coast country singer is living out his childhood dream.

Mr Sacipovic will be one of the 61 locals running in this weekend's Queen's Baton Relay for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games alongside his Fraser Coast Regional Council colleague Alison Coleman.

He said it was an "absolute honour” to be in such an iconic event.

"I didn't think my music would play a big part in the role, but I guess I was wrong,” Mr Sacipovic said.

It marks a huge moment for Ms Coleman as well, who has run in about 34 Gold Coast marathons.

"I've been pretty lucky with my running; I've managed to travel a bit, but I never thought I'd end up being a batonbearer,” she said.

"To have that uniform is amazing.”

