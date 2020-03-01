Alicia Wade – running for Division 10

I make sure I pack wholegrains, fruit, veges and dairy products for my daughter. Alicia Wade. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

I make sure I pack wholegrains, fruit, veges and dairy products for my daughter. Alicia Wade. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

A bit about me

I LIVE on the Fraser Coast with my supportive family and my daughter.

I have explored and experienced a lot of what this town has to offer.

We are so lucky to have the beach at our doorstep, the Pier and other great attractions.

I have been heavily involved in many community events like Marcus’ Legacy, Park run, Food and Groove and groups like Everything Fraser Coast.

My previous experience includes managing businesses, operations, consultancy, mentoring, key note speaking, TAFE Teaching and early childhood education and care.

I have an array of qualifications which have assist me in all the projects I have been involved in.

Why I am running

I am very passionate about the community and social issues we currently face today and will be the voice of the community.

Listening to the people and what they want is very important to me.

Top three priorities

Ensuring we keep land rates down.

The implementation of green bins for a more sustainable future to assist with less waste in our landfill.

Support the community with great local events and programs that support my passion on real key social issues in our town like mental health and wellbeing, domestic violence, unemployment and youth.