All aboard: Coast attractions drawing city students by busload

Kangaroo Bus Lines is bringing education tours from Brisbane to the Fraser Coast, to educate students about Australian history. (L) The Duncan Chapman statue and the Maryborough Gallipoli to Armistice Trail. (R) A Kangaroo Bus Lines bus.

Kangaroo Bus Lines is bringing education tours from Brisbane to the Fraser Coast, to educate students about Australian history. (L) The Duncan Chapman statue and the Maryborough Gallipoli to Armistice Trail. (R) A Kangaroo Bus Lines bus.

The Fraser Coast is known for its natural and historical heritage, and Kangaroo Bus Lines is bringing school students from South East Queensland to experience it.

Kangaroo Bus Line tour director John Carpenter said while the tours to the Fraser Coast and surrounding areas started in 2019, they were proving an increasingly popular alternative to Canberra trips due ever-changing border restrictions.



“A lot of schools achieved their educational goals because of the history that was on offer in Maryborough, the Military and Colonial Museum and Gallipoli to Armistice trail,” he said.

Most schools that travel on the tours come from the Brisbane region, travelling to Gympie, then Hervey Bay before visiting Maryborough.

“The kids don’t get bored, they’re learning stuff by rotating through the museums, the Bond Store, riding the Mary Ann and learning about Mary Poppins,” Mr Carpenter said.

Roughly a dozen schools had booked tours for 2021 and more were looking to book.

Mr Carpenter congratulated Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum Director John Meyers and his staff for their role in facilitating the tours.

Mr Meyers said it was great to bring students from Brisbane to Maryborough.

He said the educational experience were extremely well received by touring schools, saying every tour so far had been successful.

Mr Meyers expected the tours to expand into the future.