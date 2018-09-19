All aboard Fraser Coast's pirate buses

PIRATE DAY: Wide Bay Transit bus driver Captain Two Beards aka Dave Brannelly gets a donation from Linda Catterson of Torquay for 'Talk like a Pirate Day' yesterday.

CAPTAIN Two Beards and First Mate Bitey the parrot bailed up Wide Bay Transit customers in good faith to raise money for a worthy cause yesterday.

The captain, AKA Dave Brannelly, was one of five local bus drivers to take part in 'Talk like a Pirate Day' for Childhood Cancer Support.

Captain Two Beards drives the helm of the Kan-go Point Vernon bus service which raised $106 last year at the annual event.

Speaking to the Chronicle at lunchtime, the Captain was well on his way to bettering that goal this year.

"We do this on most of our bus lines today and our boss then matches the donations dollar for dollar,” he said.

"We are raising money for the less fortunate sick children out there and having a bit of fun for a worthy cause.”

Passengers were greeted with various phrases from 'Ahoy' to 'Me Majesty' and even 'You scurvy dogs.'

Mr Brannelly has been a bus driver for two-and-a-half years in the Wide Bay area and said he looks forward to the event each year.

Kitted out in pirate costumes complete with a pet parrot and sword, donation containers are located next to each driver.

Money raised goes towards providing ongoing support for children undergoing treatment for cancer and their families, by providing a place to call home during treatment, emotional and financial support, transport and recreational therapies.