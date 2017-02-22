All aboard for railway picnic re-enactment

Thousands of visitors from around the Wide Bay Burnett would travel by train to Hervey Bay to take part in the annual Railway Picnic, which included sand garden competitions. Photo: Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

BACK in the 1920s, the iconic Urangan Pier had a big part to play in bringing families from all around the Wide Bay Burnett to enjoy the annual and much-loved Railway Picnics.

Hervey Bay Historical Museum and Village president John Andersen said the picnics were a sight to see, with thousands of people pouring off trains to enjoy a day at the beach.

He said the picnics' sand garden competitions and more will be re-enacted at the Pier Centenary celebrations on Saturday, March 4.

During that era, Maryborough was the main hub for industrial works and Hervey Bay was the small town that families would visit for holidays.

With poor roads and very few privately owned cars, Mr Andersen said the railways were for many the only method of transport.

"Thousands arrived by numerous trains throughout the day ... in a very festival atmosphere, the trains would stop at either Scarness or Torquay railway stations and the hordes would head for the beach, lead by a pipe band from Maryborough.

"The first train in the morning was always from Maryborough and after discharging its passengers would travel on to Urangan and park at the very end of the pier.

"It would be followed by more Maryborough trains, which also parked on the Urangan Pier - the entire length of the pier was soon occupied by a line of passenger trains."

The Railway Picnics and associated events were funded by a number of railway workers in Maryborough, who formed a Railway Picnic committee and raised money by selling raffle tickets on Adelaide St in Maryborough.

"Free tickets were issued to every pupil in every school from as far away as Kingaroy and Monto," MrAndersen said.

"On the appointed day, trains carried children and parents to either Scarness or Torquay for a day out at the beach.

"By presenting their free ticket, children were given an ice cream, a slice of watermelon and were invited to join in the treasure hunts and sand garden competitions."

Fraser Coast residents are invited to experience the Railway Picnics of yesteryear at the centenary celebrations, which will be held on the beach near the pier from 7am-4pm. The all-day celebrations will also include a street parade, live music, kite flying, treasure hunt and a re-enactment of the 1917 opening of the pier by the Queensland governor.

About the Pier Centenary

NEXT month marks a century since the Urangan Pier was opened to export sugar, coal and timber from the Wide Bay hinterland.

It stood 1124m long, had two sheds on the head and could hold up to 2000 tonnes of cargo.

What better way to mark such an occasion than with three big days of centenary celebrations.

"The pier created much excitement within the local community and continues to be widely used today," Deputy Mayor George Seymour said.

The celebrations will start on Friday, March 3, with the launch of the official Urangan Pier 100 Years book, which was compiled by the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

The launch will be held at the Sporties Club in Urangan from 7.30pm. On Saturday, March 4, the day-long celebrations at the Urangan Pier include a street parade, markets, live music, the official ceremony attended by the Queensland Governor and a historic re-enactment of a Railway Picnic and more, from 7am-4pm.

On day three, Sunday, March 5, there will be two history Talk and Walk tours with Cr Seymour and museum president John Andersen at 9am and 11.30am, leaving from the shade shelter in Pier Park.

"All will be welcome to share memories, view the displays and memorabilia," Cr Seymour said.