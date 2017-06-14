All about ability for skilled-up McDonalds worker

NO BARRIERS: Aaron Graves has been working at Maryborough McDonalds for 10 months.

IT ALL started at an Aquatic Centre, and now Aaron Graves' new job is going swimmingly.

Aaron, 31, who has an intellectual disability, gained work experience at the Maryborough pool through Mylestones Employment with the support of the council.

The job placement developed Aaron's confidence and independence, as he became an integral part of the team.

It gave him the step-up he needed to secure a paid job, at Maryborough McDonalds where he has worked for the past 10 months.

"I feel now that I can do lots of different tasks and really enjoy spending time with all the staff and customers,” Aaron said.

Mylestone's job development officer, Justin Burnham said Aaron "loves his job and we are really proud to see him flourish,”

"We know that with the right support there is no limit to what people with disability can achieve and Aaron is a true testament to that,” Mr Burnham said.

"He has a great career ahead of him.”