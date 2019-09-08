Menu
SHOP SHOWCASE: Tracey Holstein, Abigail Regala and Edgar Allan Regala from Audika at the weekend 4650 Extravaganza at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre. Cody Fox
All businesses great and small show off at Extravaganza

Cody Fox
8th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
FROM audio companies to patchwork shops, there was a business for everything at the Heritage City's celebration of all shops great and small.

The 4650 Extravaganza, now in its third year running, drew businesses from across Maryborough to showcase the best of their services and wares to the community.

The event is a celebration of the city's business community and aims to connect people with the services and businesses that can help meet their needs.

Maryborough Progress Association Kylie Nitz started the event in 2017 as a way of creating economic sustainability and a brighter future for the Heritage City's business scene.

Band members from the TS Maryborough Australian Navy Cadets put on a parade demonstration for attendees.

This year's event also included a new sensory area for children with autism.

4650 extravaganza fcbusiness fraser coast maryborough queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

