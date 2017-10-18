All eyes on Mary River as high tide comes in

The Mary River taken from the Brolga Theatre.

The Mary River taken from the Brolga Theatre. Alistair Brightman

THE Mary River Marina and surrounds have been spared for now after the immediate flood threat passed this morning.

All eyes had been on the Mary River which rose to 6.3m at the marina following heavy falls across the region this week.

But at high tide at 9.30am the Bureau of Meteorology was confident it would not impact water levels at Tiaro, Miva and Maryborough.

Flooding on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd before Toogoom turnoff. Alistair Brightman

The latest from BOM has revealed the Mary River reached 6.30m at Tiaro.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Harry Clark said the river level was already above the high tide levels.

BIG WET: Hervey Bay breaks record for wettest October

"Maryborough is not expected to exceed minor flood levels," Mr Clark said.

A minor peak is expected in the Mary River at Tiaro Wednesday evening.

At Howard the Burrum River is currently at 6.26m and falling.

The river level will continue to fall slowly but it likely to remain above the minor flood level (6m) for much of Wednesday.

The Cherwell River at Pacific Haven recorded a moderate flood peak of around 3.2 metres Tuesday evening and is currently at 2.58m and falling.

Mitch Schonrock from Boaties Warehouse in Maryborough said the high tide and flooding wasn't a concern for boaties in the area.

"It is a really big run out tide so it will come up and will go away pretty quickly," Mr Schonrock said.

"There is still plenty of water to come down but it's not a concern with weather easing.

"We haven't had any boaties come to us with concerns."

Patrie Park at Tiaro soon after the high tide on Wednesday October 18. Carlie Walker

Minor flood levels are occurring at Tagigan Road in the upper reaches of Tinana Creek.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Mary River downstream of Gympie.

Were you keeping an eye on the Mary River? Join the discussion and tell us below.