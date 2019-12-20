Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Fafita of the Broncos is free to play in round one of the 2020 NRL season. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)
David Fafita of the Broncos is free to play in round one of the 2020 NRL season. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)
Rugby League

All fans want is consistency

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION: I fear for the future of rugby league and believe it is becoming less relevant in the sporting landscape.

I believe the inconsistency of the NRL administrators and their ad hoc approach to the penalties imposed on players is turning fans off the game.

I will give the NRL credit for the fact it is currently attempting to introduce a penalty matrix to make punishments fair and transparent.

It is yet to be ratified and is under discussion with the NRL Players Association.

I fear it may come a little too late.

Look at one of a few indiscretions by players already this off-season, where David Fafita of the Brisbane Broncos was arrested and spent three days in a Bali cell after alleging ssaulting a local at a nightclub.

Under Indonesian law he was allowed to pay compensation to the complainant and the matter was dropped.

He returned home and on Thursday the NRL Integrity Unit believed he did not need any further punishment.

A month earlier, Melbourne Storm’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona was involved in a wild brawl at the same nightclub and was handed a three test match suspension and a suspended $15,000 fine.

Asofa-Solomona was not arrested for his involvement in the brawl.

I understand each case needs to be judged on its own merits but how do you explain the inconsistency to fans or young players who look up to the NRL players?

At the very least, have they not brought the game into disrepute?

Brendan Bowers

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        premium_icon Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        News The Christmas spirit isn’t hard to spot in this Fraser Coast town

        • 20th Dec 2019 2:06 PM
        FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        premium_icon FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        News Two support organisations will be given funding to help cashless card recipients

        Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        premium_icon Motorbike rider airlifted after off road accident

        News A man in his 40s has been airlifted after a motorbike accident on a dirt track

        SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        premium_icon SKATE DEBATE: Decision made on controversial park’s future

        News The Torquay Rd Skate Park in Hervey Bay has been revealed