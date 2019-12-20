All fans want is consistency

David Fafita of the Broncos is free to play in round one of the 2020 NRL season. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

David Fafita of the Broncos is free to play in round one of the 2020 NRL season. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

OPINION: I fear for the future of rugby league and believe it is becoming less relevant in the sporting landscape.

I believe the inconsistency of the NRL administrators and their ad hoc approach to the penalties imposed on players is turning fans off the game.

I will give the NRL credit for the fact it is currently attempting to introduce a penalty matrix to make punishments fair and transparent.

It is yet to be ratified and is under discussion with the NRL Players Association.

I fear it may come a little too late.

Look at one of a few indiscretions by players already this off-season, where David Fafita of the Brisbane Broncos was arrested and spent three days in a Bali cell after alleging ssaulting a local at a nightclub.

Under Indonesian law he was allowed to pay compensation to the complainant and the matter was dropped.

He returned home and on Thursday the NRL Integrity Unit believed he did not need any further punishment.

A month earlier, Melbourne Storm’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona was involved in a wild brawl at the same nightclub and was handed a three test match suspension and a suspended $15,000 fine.

Asofa-Solomona was not arrested for his involvement in the brawl.

I understand each case needs to be judged on its own merits but how do you explain the inconsistency to fans or young players who look up to the NRL players?

At the very least, have they not brought the game into disrepute?

Brendan Bowers