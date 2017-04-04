All hail the RVs: More reasons to cheer our friendly status

Thousands of RV travellers are on the road at any one time.

ECONOMIC benefits from RV travellers just keep getting better and better.

That's according to the Australian Caravan Club chairman Craig Humphrey.

"A survey of our Club members found that they spend an average of just over $100 per day when on the road with their RV," said Mr Hupmphrey.

"That can account for a lot of income for local businesses."

That is sweet music to the ears of Maryborough business owners, with the town receiving an RV friendly status last month.

Tourism Research Australia statistics show that in the year ending December 2016, night stays at caravan parks and commercial camping grounds had increased 12% to 33.3 million nights.

There are over 620,000 registered RVs in Australia with an estimated 120,000 RVs on the road at any one time.

"This figure has been growing at around 9% per year," said Mr Humphrey.

"This increase in caravan park and camping ground usage only reflects the increase in RVers out on the road."