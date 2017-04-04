28°
News

All hail the RVs: More reasons to cheer our friendly status

Annie Perets
| 4th Apr 2017 6:00 PM
Thousands of RV travellers are on the road at any one time.
Thousands of RV travellers are on the road at any one time. Blake Antrobus

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ECONOMIC benefits from RV travellers just keep getting better and better.

That's according to the Australian Caravan Club chairman Craig Humphrey.

"A survey of our Club members found that they spend an average of just over $100 per day when on the road with their RV," said Mr Hupmphrey.

"That can account for a lot of income for local businesses."

That is sweet music to the ears of Maryborough business owners, with the town receiving an RV friendly status last month.

Tourism Research Australia statistics show that in the year ending December 2016, night stays at caravan parks and commercial camping grounds had increased 12% to 33.3 million nights.

There are over 620,000 registered RVs in Australia with an estimated 120,000 RVs on the road at any one time.

"This figure has been growing at around 9% per year," said Mr Humphrey.

"This increase in caravan park and camping ground usage only reflects the increase in RVers out on the road."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australian caravan club fctourism fraser coast maryborough tourism

All hail the RVs: More reasons to cheer our friendly status

All hail the RVs: More reasons to cheer our friendly status

Economic benefit from RV travellers is on the rise.

Big plans for international students on the Fraser Coast

Councillor Daniel Sanderson, Economic Development Advisor Bruce Redpath, Treasurer Curtis Pitt and Donna Foster from Fraser Coast Regional Council will join forces to grow student numbers staying on the Fraser Coast.

Plans for a familiarisation study for the region are on their way.

Road death leads to Bruce Hwy safety investigation

The road design will be looked at as part of the investigation.

Man injured after falling from ladder while holding chainsaw

LifeFlight helicopter.

The Fraser Coast man was airlifted to hospital.

Local Partners

New president takes position at local Probus Club

Moving to Hervey Bay from Victoria a year ago, Maureen Burness has taken on the role.

Chef of four decades opens shop in Maryborough

Peter Hopwood from Hoppy's Cafe Takeaway in Maryborough.

Hoppy’s Café Takeaway is located on Ellena St.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Your ultimate guide for April

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Jack and Poppy Clews are ready for weeks of fun during the school holidays on the Fraser Coast.

And there's something for the kids just in time for school holidays.

BIG SCREEN: 6 movies for the kids these school holidays

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

Why not take the kids to the cinema?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy which had viewers wondering — Was a fine dining, AFL themed restaurant ever going to work?

MOVIE REVIEW: Dance Academy doesn’t miss any of its steps

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

HIT teen series gets the big screen treatment.

Book review: City of Friends

The fragile nature of relationships is on show

One-hit wonders you have to see

Remember this lot? Yes? Have we got an Australian tour for you.

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when this tour lands in Australia.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

A cracker of a deal for Nutworks

Pictured: Nutworks managing director Keith Ryan, centre, on site at Lot 12, Pioneer Rd, with Collier's International's Ben Flower and Nick Dowling at Yandina.

Vacant 0.4ha Yandina industrial site sells at auction

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!