Photos taken by Bec Hay of firefighting and fires around Yulgilbar station and surrounds.
Environment

All hands on deck as fire surrounds iconic cattle properties

Adam Hourigan
by
11th Nov 2019 2:08 PM
IT HAS been all hands on deck for those on the significant properties north of Grafton as they fight fires on three fronts.

Dramatic pictures from the last few nights taken by Yugilbar station Bec Hay show large areas of property, including the Yulgilbar cattle station burnt. With conditions expected to worsen, there is no sign of respite.

 

"It doesn't matter what direction the wind picks up from, it will come towards us off one of the three fronts surrounding the station," Ms Hay said.

"It's definitely all hands on deck. Anyone not out in the field fighting is manning the phones and comms or making amazing food and supplying us all with drinks."

Ms Hay said that alongside help from neighbouring properties, locals had been fighting fires non-stop since Friday, when a fire burning nearby for the past couple of weeks flared due to the wind conditions.

"They've been getting a few hours sleep when it dies down during the night," Ms Hay said.

"They've closed the Clarence Way, but we can get out via Casino if needed."

Ms Hay gave thanks to her friends and family as she said they had evacuated their children to her mum's place, but she had to take them to a friends place as her house as well as her husband's parents house were under threat.

Ms Hay said that some fires had spotted near the historic castle on the Yulgilbar property but had been kept under control. Embers had already covered her lawn on the north side of the station, and she said that many other houses in the area were closer to the fire.

The Coombadjha fire is listed as Watch and Act, while the Washpool Forest to the south is also listed as Watch and Act. Together the fires have burned more than 31,000 hectares of land.

